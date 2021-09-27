williams banner

Corning girls soccer edges Elmira, Waverly rallies past Newark Valley

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning and Waverly girls soccer teams both won close contests on Monday.

The Hawks defeated Elmira in a low scoring game 1-0. Corning goalie Taylor Hurd and Elmira goalie Delaney Malone both made some big saves in the first half for their teams.

Waverly played their second straight game against Newark Valley and rallied past the Cardinals 3-2. Emma Miller scored two goals in the first half for the Cardinals and Newark Valley led 2-0 at halftime.

Scores from Monday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Corning 1, Elmira 0
Waverly 3, Newark Valley 2
Watkins Glen 7, Newfield 2

Boys soccer

Elmira 9, Troy 0
Athens 5, Northeast Bradford 0

Football

Tioga 44, Walton 8

