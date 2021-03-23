Corning girls soccer tops Vestal

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A goal scored late in the first half by the Corning girls soccer team turned out to be the game-winner on Tuesday.

The Hawks defeated Vestal 1-0 at Corning Memorial Stadium. Maddie Olson scored the lone goal of the game for Corning. Lauren Gerow sent the ball to the net and Olson redirected it in mid-air and into the net to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead with 25 seconds to go in the first half.

Corning improved to 1-2 this season with the win and are on the road against Johnson City on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 2

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 1

Corning 3, Vestal 1