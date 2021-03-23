Corning girls soccer tops Vestal

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A goal scored late in the first half by the Corning girls soccer team turned out to be the game-winner on Tuesday.

The Hawks defeated Vestal 1-0 at Corning Memorial Stadium. Maddie Olson scored the lone goal of the game for Corning. Lauren Gerow sent the ball to the net and Olson redirected it in mid-air and into the net to give the Hawks a 1-0 lead with 25 seconds to go in the first half.

Corning improved to 1-2 this season with the win and are on the road against Johnson City on Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Boys soccer

Waverly 4, Newark Valley 2

Volleyball

Horseheads 3, Union-Endicott 1
Corning 3, Vestal 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports

 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now