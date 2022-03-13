Corning hangs on against Warwick to advance to state final four

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team is headed to the state semifinals for the first time.

The Hawks hung on for a 54-52 win against Warwick in the Class AA state quarterfinals at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton on Sunday. The Wildcats trailed 46-35 at the end of the third quarter and would rally late in the fourth. A basket by Paige Girardi cut the lead to two with 22 seconds to go. Warwick had a chance to tie it or take the lead with time winding down but the Hawks would hang on for the win.

Kellie Zoerb led Corning in scoring with 15 points and Jenna DiNardo added 14 points for a well-balanced Hawks offense. “Any given night somebody can put up 15 or 20 points and the girls really don’t care. They just wanna win,” said Corning head coach Jamie Nichols. Girardi scored a game-high 21 points for Warwick.

Corning won their first sectional title since combining schools this season and will now head to the state final four for the first time. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for us and we can’t wait to keep going,” said DiNardo.

The Hawks will face Bishop Kearney out of Section V in the state semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Hudson Valley Community College.