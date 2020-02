(WETM-TV)- The Corning Hawks girls made the trip down to Union-Endicott in hopes of getting one step closer to the Class AA tournament.

With impressive play on both ends of the floor, the Hawks were able to pull out a huge win by a score of 59 to 53.

Corning’s Alyssa Dobson ended the night with 25 points and this brings the Hawks one win from qualifying for Section 4 Class AA tournament.

Corning’s next game is Monday, Feb 10th against Horseheads.