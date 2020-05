CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning-Painted Post School District held a special stadium lighting on Memorial Day.

The Hawks honored the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces by lighting up Corning Memorial Stadium.

The stadium was dedicated on September 12th, 1948 to those men and women who died during World War I and World War II.

The lights were turned on at 8:30 p.m. for 9 minutes and 12 seconds in their honor and memory.