ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning native TJ Epixx has earned his next big opportunity inside the squared circle.

(Photo Courtesy: Smash Wrestling Facebook)

Epixx and his tag team partner Chael Conners, known as the team CXR will travel to Toronto, Canada on November 19th for the Smash X WXW Wrestling event, which will be filmed for the WWE Network.

Epixx and Conners will take on the Smash Wrestling Tag Team Champions, “Halal Beefcake.” Halal Beefcake is comprised of Idris Abraham and Joe Coleman. Abraham and Coleman have made several appearances on television for World Wrestling Entertainment, All Elite Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling.

Epixx is thrilled for the opportunity to wrestle in front of the eyes of a company, which he watched in his youth.

“The show being featured on the WWE Network is a pretty surreal thing, said Epixx. My tag partner and I grew up watching WWE and now we will be on the network in this capacity, hopefully it’s the start of a lot more things.”

Epixx is no stranger to big matches, as he has faced off with many of wrestling’s top stars. The Corning grad most recently took on AEW star Brock Anderson, with his father and wrestling legend Arn Anderson in his corner at Binghamton Wrestlecon 2022.

For more information on the career of Corning’s own TJ Epixx take a look back to when Twin Tiers Overtime welcomed the pro wrestling star to the show: https://www.mytwintiers.com/twin-tiers-overtime/twin-tiers-overtime-episode-34-corning-grad-and-pro-wrestler-tj-epixx-and-elmira-college-wrestlings-skylah-chakouian/.

Stick with 18 Sports for more information on Epixx and on the Smash X WXW event and where to watch, once it is announced.