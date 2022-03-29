HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks began their season with a win on the road on Tuesday.

The Corning boys lacrosse team won their season opener on the road against Horseheads 11-4. The Hawks led 3-0 after the first quarter and led 6-0 in the second. Mikey Gigliotti scored a game-high 4 goals for Corning. Luca Neally and Chris Grimaldi each added two goals for the Hawks. Patrick Carpenter scored two goals and had an assist for the Blue Raiders and Zach Lese had a goal and an assist for Horseheads.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday night.