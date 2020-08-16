Corning-Painted Post wins Babe Ruth senior league title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A Babe Ruth senior league title was on the line at historic Dunn Field in Elmira on Sunday.

Corning-Painted Post defeated Farmers Insurance 8-3 on Sunday to win a Babe Ruth senior league championship.

Corning-Painted Post took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as Nolan Terwilliger grounded one to second base that would drive in a run. Farmers Insurance would get on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning when Max Goodman hit an RBI single to right to cut the lead to 3-1. Cam Kennedy was on the mound and would limit the damage for Corning-Painted Post as he would get a strikeout to end the second inning.

The win by Corning-Painted Post concluded an exciting Babe Ruth tournament at Dunn Field this weekend.

