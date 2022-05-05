HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks clinched a STAC West title on the road on Thursday.

The Corning softball team moved to 13-1 this season with an 8-3 win on the road against Horseheads. The Hawks clinched a STAC West title with the win. Kelsey Booker went 3-for-3 at the plate for Corning with two runs scored and two RBI’s. Kendall Curreri went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI’s for the Hawks.

Rachel Lunger hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning for the Blue Raiders. Eva Koratsis hit a solo home run for Horseheads in the sixth inning.

Check out the highlights from Thursday.