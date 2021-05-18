Corning softball rolls past Ithaca

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning softball team displayed plenty of offense as they picked up a win at home on Tuesday.

The reigning Class AA state champs collected 14 hits in a 14-2 win against Ithaca. Kellie Zoerb had a big day at the plate for the Hawks going 4-for-5 with four runs scored. Virginia commit Atalyia Rijo hit a solo home run to right field for the Hawks in the fourth inning and went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI’s.

Corning is on the road against Elmira on Friday at 5:00 p.m.

More High School scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Softball

Wyalusing 13, Athens 0

Baseball

Owego 14, Tioga 6

Boys lacrosse

Elmira 7, Owego 6 – f/ot

Johnson City 17, Horseheads 11

Corning 10, Vestal 2