Corning softball standout Atalyia Rijo commits to Arkansas

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning softball standout Atalyia Rijo will become a member of the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The senior posted on Twitter that she has committed to play Division I college softball for the University of Arkansas. Rijo previously committed to play for the University of Virginia. Atalyia helped the Hawks win back-to-back Section IV Class AA titles this past spring for the first time in Corning history. The shortstop also helped Corning win their first-ever state title in 2019.
Rijo is a three-time all-state selection in Class AA.