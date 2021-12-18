Corning stays unbeaten with win over Vestal

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning girls basketball team won at home on Saturday to stay unbeaten this season.

The Hawks defeated Vestal 64-44 to move to 4-0 this season. Corning led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter. Corning hosts Prattsburgh on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Check out the highlights and scores from Saturday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Corning 64, Vestal 44
Bishop Kearney 77, Elmira 45

Boys basketball

Elmira 85, Leadership 58
Horseheads 68, Eugenio 65 – F/OT
Tioga 59, Bainbridge-Guilford 27
Wellsboro 59, North Penn/Liberty 39

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports

 

Trending Now