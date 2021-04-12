Corning stays undefeated with win against St. Francis

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning football team stayed undefeated this season by picking up a win at home on Monday.

The Hawks moved to 4-0 this season by defeating St. Francis out of the Buffalo area 37-14 in a rare Monday night game at Corning Memorial Stadium. Corning jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter on a 6-yard touchdown run by Max Freeman and a field goal by Ben Wilcox. Two touchdown runs by Ricardo Kidd in the second quarter put the Red Raiders in front 14-9. The Hawks regained the lead late in the first half on a 7-yard touchdown run by Justin Rodriguez and Corning led 17-14 at halftime.

Corning will take on Indian River on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at Auburn High School.