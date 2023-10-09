CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning volleyball rolls past North Penn-Liberty in a interstate meeting of top teams.

Corning and North Penn-Liberty volleyball both rolled into Monday night’s game at the top of their division. The Hawks looked to defend home court, their 7-2-0 overall record, and STAC West Division lead. The opposition, Mounties brought their 10-1 overall record and NTL Large School Division lead to Corning-Painted Post High School.

Once the Hawks and Mounties took to the court, it was Corning pulling ahead after a back and fourth 1st set. Following the early stalemate, the STAC West leading Hawks took control of the game, sweeping the Mounties 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-22). With the Corning win, North Penn-Liberty’s 7-game win streak has come to an end. Corning’s effort was led by junior Gracee Work and freshman Samantha Molingou, each with 8 kills. In addition, Work posted 11 digs, while Piper Emmick turned in 17 assists.

North-Penn Liberty will return to NTL play on Thursday, to host Athens at 6 p.m. The Hawks hop right back on the court Tuesday, for a matchup with Union-Endicott at 6:30 p.m.

