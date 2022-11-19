WEBSTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning’s Angie McKane is now a three-time state champion.

(Video & photos courtesy: @NYSPHSAA & @CorningHawks)

Corning swimmer Angie McKane won two state titles on Saturday at the New York State Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at the Webster Aquatic Center. The junior first won an overall state title in the 50-yard freestyle with a winning time of 23.56.

McKane would later win a second straight public schools state title in the 100-yard butterfly finishing with an automatic All-American time a time of 54.05. McKane improved on her winning time in states from a year ago of 54.63.

The three-time state champion received a police escort home through the city and back to Corning-Painted Post High School.