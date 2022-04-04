CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hawks won in walk-off fashion on Monday.

The Corning baseball team defeated Horseheads 4-3 at Corning Community College in an early season STAC showdown. Grayson Saltzer hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to center with the bases loaded with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and Carter Rosno came into score the game-winning run from third.

Check out the highlights and scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Corning 4, Horseheads 3

Elmira 16, Chenango Forks 11

Elmira Notre Dame 3, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 0

Thomas A. Edison 6, Groton 2

Haverling 7, Livonia 2

Sayre 16, Canton 1

Softball

Vestal 3, Horseheads 2

Tioga 13, Waverly 12

Boys lacrosse

Corning 16, Elmira 9

Horseheads 10, Ithaca 9

Elmira Notre Dame 8, Whitney Point 3

