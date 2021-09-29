Corning volleyball & boys soccer pick up wins

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning volleyball and boys soccer teams both picked up wins at home on Tuesday.

The Corning volleyball team moved to 5-1 with a 3-0 win in straight sets against Elmira 25-13, 25-19, 25-16. Maddy Bouton had eight kills and four blocks for the Hawks. Olivia Keegan tallied 14 points, five kills, two aces, and four digs for Corning. Lindsey Sperduto had four kills and a block for the Express and Piper Hooey added four kills for Elmira.

The Corning boys soccer team defeated Athens 6-0. The Hawks have now won four straight games. Carter Rosno scored the first two goals of the game early in the first half and had two goals and three assists for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Volleyball

Corning 3, Elmira 0

Horseheads 3, Ithaca 2

Thomas A. Edison 3, Watkins Glen 1

Boys soccer

Corning 6, Athens 0

SVEC 10, Elmira Notre Dame 0

Girls swimming

Corning 98, Vestal 87