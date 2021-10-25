Corning volleyball rallies past Athens, Edison sweeps Newfield

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning and Thomas A. Edison both picked up wins at home in volleyball on Monday.

The Hawks rallied past Athens after dropping the first set 20-25, 25-18, 25-10, 25-14. Jenna DiNardo had 20 assists, 10 digs, and seven points for the Hawks. Olivia Keegan tallied 16 digs, 11 points, and nine kills for Corning.

Edison swept Newfield to move to 14-4 this season 25-8, 25-20, 25-18. Maren Lutz had nine assists, seven kills, and four points for the Spartans. Ashlyn Maggs added seven kills, four points, and four aces for Edison. The Spartans will play in the IAC Championship game on Friday at TC3.