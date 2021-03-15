Corning volleyball tops Edison in four sets

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning volleyball team picked up a win at home on Monday.

The Hawks defeated Thomas A. Edison in four sets 25-14, 21-25, 25-6, 25-14. Kristen McIntosh had 15 kills for the Hawks. Kaitlyn DiNardo had 20 assists for the Hawks and Maddy Bouton added six kills for Corning.

Maren Lutz had six kills, 11 digs, two aces and two blocks for the Spartans. Sidney Cooper had 15 digs and two aces for Edison.

Corning hosts Elmira on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Thomas A. Edison is on the road against Newark Valley on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

