Corning blind wrestler Jake Cole earns New York State honor

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning blind wrestler Jake Cole continues to inspire.

18 Sports has earned an NYS Broadcasters Association Award for best use of video in our story about Cole. We first introduced our viewers to Jake last May. Cole then just 13-years-old, shared his journey with 18 Sports in a story that proved that all things are possible. As a member of the modified wrestling team last year, Cole won a match on the mat, showing the rest of the world that he’s a true fighter. Cole, who was born blind and with autism, was recently diagnosed with stage four kidney failure and is in need of a transplant.

To watch Jake’s complete story from last May, click on this link: https://www.mytwintiers.com/sports/local-sports/vision-quest-blind-corning-wrestler-jake-coles-journey/

The Cole family has also established a GoFundMe page to help with travel costs associated with a potential transplant for Jake.