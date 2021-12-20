Corning’s Angie McKane wins Fall Female MVP

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and our Fall Female MVP made a huge splash in the pool for the Corning Hawks this past season.

(Photos courtesy: Star Gazette & @NYSPHSAA)

Corning swimmer Angie McKane has been voted the 18 Sports Fall Female MVP. The sophomore swimmer made program history for the Hawks. McKane became Corning’s first-ever state champion by winning the 100-yard butterfly at the New York State Federation Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Ithaca College. McKane set a Section IV record with her winning time of 54.63 seconds.

The 18 Sports Fall Male MVP winner will be announced on Tuesday on WETM 18 News at 6.

