Corning’s Angie McKane wins state title in 100-yard butterfly

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning swimmer Angie McKane made school history on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

The sophomore became Corning’s first-ever state champion by winning the 100-yard butterfly at the New York State Federation Girls Swimming & Diving Championships at Ithaca College. McKane set a Section IV record with her winning time of 54.63 seconds. The Hawks standout had a time of 55.17 in the prelims on Friday.

McKane also finished in fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23.69 seconds.