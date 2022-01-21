Corning’s “Bills Bro” pumps up fans for NFL postseason

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The “Bills Bro” is back and there’s no better time for it.

As the Bills prepare for the NFL Divisional Playoff on Sunday at Kansas City, Corning’s Spencer Cavallaro takes you on an amazing thrill ride into Bills fever. Kickoff for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs is at 6:30 pm and for Buffalo, the team is looking to avenge last season’s loss to KC in the AFC Championship.

To get you ready, the “Bills Bro” showcases the people of Buffalo and its great fans. From inside the stadium, to around the city, “Bills Bro” will inspire you to channel your very own Bills fever.

