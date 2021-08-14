Corning’s Bonnie Mann inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame

(WETM) – Corning native Bonnie Mann was officially inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Induction weekend was originally set for March 27, 2021, at the Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, but was pushed back to Aug. 14.

Mann is a three-time women’s world champion and earned a bronze medal in the United States Amateur competition. Prior to her induction on Saturday, Mann was previously inducted into the United States Marine Corps Boxing Hall of Fame.

Prior to the event, City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced a proclamation day in honor of the event, declaring it Women’s Boxing Day in Las Vegas.

The International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame is located in Vancouver, Washington.