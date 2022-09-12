ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for the first 18 Sports Athlete of The Week of the season.

Sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan, this week’s winner is from the Crystal City and he’s been breaking the soccer cage. Carter Rosno earns the top honor after scoring five goals in a win over Binghamton. With that mark, Rosno now has nine goals in his last two games for the Hawks after putting in four goals in a win against Johnson City.

Rosno and the Hawks will battle Horseheads Monday night in a STAC West battle. If you would to nominate a standout student-athlete, email us with notable stats and information to sports@wetmtv.com.

The 18 Sports Athlete of The Week is proud to return through the generous partnership with Simmons-Rockwell Nissan for the entire school sports year.