CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hawks baseball standout made his college plans official on Friday.

Corning pitcher and outfielder Aidan Chamberlin signed to play Division I baseball for Navy at Corning-Painted Post High School on Friday. Chamberlin is a four year varsity starter for the Hawks. Aidan was an all-conference selection in 2021 and has helped Corning win Section IV Class AA titles in 2019 and 2021.

Chamberlin says that between the military aspect and their baseball program the Midshipmen felt like a good fit. “I love the coaches at Navy. They are historically a really good team and I like what they bring to the table,” said Chamberlin.

Aidan has a 97 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in Economics.