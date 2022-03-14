Corning’s DeRosa wins Athlete of the Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner brought home an Indoor Track & Field state title for the Hawks.

Corning senior Elyssa DeRosa is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. DeRosa won a state title in the girls weight throw at the New York State Indoor Track & Field Championships in Staten Island earlier this month.

DeRosa threw a PR best 49 feet, 9 inches on her sixth and final attempt to bring home gold. Her state title winning throw was was 23 inches better than the second-place finisher.

