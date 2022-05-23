CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner reached a career milestone for the Hawks.

Corning lacrosse player Jenna DiNardo is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week for the second time this season. The junior standout, who has verbally committed to the University of Virginia for the Cavaliers, scored her 100th career goal for the Hawks in a 12-8 win over Penn Yan. Corning will host rival Ithaca in the Section IV Class A finals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.