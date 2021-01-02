Corning’s Drew Witham to start for Long Island

BROOKVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Corning wrestling standout has earned a spot in the starting lineup at the Division level in his freshman season.

Drew Witham has been named the probable starter for Division I Long Island at 141 pounds in their season opener. The Sharks begin their season on the road against Bucknell on Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Witham was named the Section IV Division I wrestler of the year last season. Drew had a big senior season for the Hawks going 39-4 during the regular season and finished in third place at states in Albany at 132 pounds.

