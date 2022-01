CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner won a STAC title on the wrestling mat for the Hawks.

Corning wrestler Ethan Hart is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Hart won a STAC title at Elmira High School for Corning at 160 pounds. Ethan defeated Norwich’s Ashton Jenkins 6-2 in the finals to win the title.

