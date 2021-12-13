Corning’s Grayson Saltzer makes college baseball plans

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A member of the Corning Hawks baseball team made his college plans official on Monday.

Grayson Saltzer signed his National Letter of Intent to play college baseball for Division II Molloy College in Long Island. Grayson is a three-sport student-athlete at Corning playing football, indoor track & field, and baseball. Saltzer has helped the Hawks win sectional titles in football and baseball and says Molloy felt right for him. “When I went on a visit it really had a family atmosphere feel and I just loved all the coaches and players and it’s just an overall good fit for me,” said Saltzer.

Grayson wants to become a doctor and is majoring in Biology with a pre-med track.