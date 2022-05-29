EAST HARTFORD, C.T. (WETM) – Corning grad Seth Grottenthaler won a second straight national title with the Tigers on Sunday.

(Video courtesy: @RIT_SportsZone)

(Photo courtesy: @RITMLAX)

The RIT men’s lacrosse team defeated Union 12-10 to win a second straight NCAA Division III National Championship in East Hartford, Connecticut. Grottenthaler scored a big goal in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 12-9 lead with 5:39 left to play. The midfielder finishes his sophomore season with 11 goals and six assists in 14 games.

RIT finishes their national championship winning season with a record of 22-1 and their 22 wins is a a single-season program record.