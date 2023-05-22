CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local basketball player has earned this week’s top honor.

Corning unified hoops player Hailey Slocum has been voted by fans as The 18 Sports Athlete of The Week sponsored by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Slocum has helped the Hawks program to success and is also a three-sport athlete in the Crystal City.

Hailey also competes on the Special Olympics swim team and is a part of Challenge League Baseball. Slocum continues to inspire the Twin Tiers and beyond by being a great example of what hard work can get you.

If you’d like to nominate a standout student-athlete email us at sports@wetmtv.com. The 18 Sports Athlete of The Week is presented each Monday night at 6 pm on WETM-TV brought you by Simmons-Rockwell Nissan. Vote each week only on mytwintiers.com/sports.