Corning’s Jack Gregorski earned a state championship in outdoor track on Friday. Gregorski won the 3200m with a section record time of 8:53.92. The track standout is now the first Hawk to win individual state titles in all three seasons within one school year.

Gregorski has dominated and been a part of team and individual championship efforts for Corning on multiple levels. The senior will take his talents on the track to Princeton next year.

On the girls side, Corning’s Sarah Lawson and Girl’s 4×4 team both earned 6th place finishes in the 3000m and 4×4 events.

