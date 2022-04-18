CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior Kellie Zoerb made her college softball plans official on Monday.

Zoerb signed her national letter of intent to play college softball at the Division I level for Towson University in Maryland. Kellie is a four year varsity starter at second and third base for the Hawks. Zoerb helped Corning win a Section IV Class AA title last year and is a three-time all-state pick.

Zoerb has also been named to the STAC All-Conference team three times and is excited to become a member of the Tigers. “They know the game of softball and the team comes together as one and they are a really good organization,” said Zoerb.

Corning is off to a 5-1 start this season and are on the road against Ithaca on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.