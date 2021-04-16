Corning’s Kelly DuPree signs to play lacrosse at Manhattan

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning attackman/midfielder, Kelly DuPree will play college lacrosse at the Division I level.

DuPree signed his national letter of intent to play college lacrosse for Manhattan on Friday in the C-PP High School cafeteria. The senior has spent three seasons on the Hawks varsity lacrosse team, including winning a Section IV title in 2019. DuPree has played travel lacrosse with the Gaffer Elite travel team since 5th grade and is looking forward to continuing his career at the Division I level. ” It’s always been a part of my life so it’s pretty exciting,” said DuPree.

Kelly is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to study business management at Manhattan.