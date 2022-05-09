CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – This week’s winner hit a clutch home run for the Hawks.

Corning softball player Kelsey Booker is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. The senior hit a three-run walk-off home run for the Hawks in a 9-6 win against Horseheads at home in 11 innings. Kelsey has helped the Hawks have another big season. Corning is 13-1 and are ranked fourth in the state in Class AA.

