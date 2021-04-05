Corning’s Kristen McIntosh wins Athlete of the Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The votes are in and this week’s winner had a big game on the volleyball court for the Hawks.

Corning volleyball player Kristen McIntosh is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the week. The senior delivered 17 kills for the Hawks in a win against Vestal and helped Corning jump out to a 6-0 start this season.

McIntosh received 57 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for 18 Sports Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.