Corning’s Lindsey Butler wins gold and sets new ACC Championship record

CLEMSON, S.C. (WETM) – Corning grad Lindsey Butler put on a record-breaking performance for Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Butler won gold in the 800 meters at the ACC Track and Field Indoor Championships in Clemson, South Carolina. The sophomore’s winning time of 2:01.96 sets a new ACC Championship record and shattered the school record for the Hokies. Butler’s winning time is the second fastest time in the nation and the 22nd fastest in the world.

Butler won a state title for the Hawks in her senior year during the outdoor season in the 800 meters with a school record time of 2:06.88. Lindsey also won an indoor state title at Corning in the 600 meters with a time of 1:30.00.

(Video and photo courtesy: @HokiesTFXC/ACC Network)