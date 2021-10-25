Corning’s Logan Booker wins Athlete of the Week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to reveal our next Athlete of the Week.

Our next Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week is Corning football player Logan Booker. The junior running back had a big game for the Hawks on the road. Booker ran for 134 yards, scored two touchdowns, and had an interception in a 42-14 win for Corning against Vestal. The Hawks are having another big season at 5-1 and are ranked 20th in the state in Class AA.

