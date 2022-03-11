Corning’s Maddy Gill signs with Niagara lacrosse

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse player Maddy Gill made her college plans official on Friday.

Gill signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I college lacrosse for Niagara University. Gill is a four-year varsity member on the Corning girls lacrosse team. Maddy scored six goals for the Hawks in a win at home against Horseheads in their season opener last season.

Gill says becoming a member of the Purple Eagles feels right. “The culture with the team is just amazing and I clicked with the coaches and when I got on campus to tour I just loved it,” said Gill.

Gill is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in biology at Niagara University.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports

NBA Stats

More Sports

 

Trending Now