Corning’s Maddy Gill signs with Niagara lacrosse

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning lacrosse player Maddy Gill made her college plans official on Friday.

Gill signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I college lacrosse for Niagara University. Gill is a four-year varsity member on the Corning girls lacrosse team. Maddy scored six goals for the Hawks in a win at home against Horseheads in their season opener last season.

Gill says becoming a member of the Purple Eagles feels right. “The culture with the team is just amazing and I clicked with the coaches and when I got on campus to tour I just loved it,” said Gill.

Gill is a member of the National Honor Society and plans to major in biology at Niagara University.