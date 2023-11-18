WEBSTER, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior Angie McKane highlighted this year’s NYSPHSAA Swimming and Diving Championships, adding 2 more titles to her phenomenal career.

(Photo Courtesy: @NYSPHSAA on “X”)

Corning swimmer Angie McKane put an exclamation point her historic career with the Hawks, on Saturday. The best of the best from New York State entered the Webster Aquatic Center in hopes of winning a state crown this weekend, but it was McKane who had arguably the most impressive run. Corning’s captain started the day by winning her 2nd-consecutive state and federation titles in the 50 free, with a pool record and All-American time of 22.92. Later on, McKane followed up by claiming her 3rd-straight state crown in the 100 fly. In addition to the state honor, McKane won her 1st federation title in the event, turning in another All-American time of 53.41. The 2-title day for McKane caps off a historic career. The standout swimmer wraps up her 5-year varsity run as a 5-time state champion, holding one or more pool records across nearly all of the Twin Tiers. McKane is also a multi-time section champion and won Corning’s first state championship in the 2021’s NYSPHSAA 100 fly race. Outside of the pool, McKane was named the New York State Scholar Athlete of the Year for 2023.

Corning’s Angie McKane congratulates a fellow competitor after winning her 5th-career NYSPHSAA title.

Aside from McKane, Corning diver Brooke Terwilliger closed out her career with a 2nd place finish for the state title, scoring a 488.70. Following a Section IV Class A title this year, Terwilliger will dive at the University of Toledo. The Hawks 400 relay team finished 18th overall.

Horseheads brought home a top finish of 8th in the 200 free relay. The team of Sibby Lowe, Anna Lowe, Mia Carro, and Gabby Janeski turned in a time of 1:39.83 in the event. In the 200 medley relay, the Blue Raiders claimed 21st overall. Individually, standout junior Sibby Lowe brought home a 21st place finish (time of 24.43) in the 50 free and 32nd in the 100 fly.

Waverly’s Mira Kittle continued to impress in the pool, as a sophomore. Kittle grabbed 8th place in the 50 free with a time of 24.22. In addition, the Wolverine swimmer took 18th in the 100 free with a time of 53.84. Waverly’s 200 freestyle relay team closed out their year with an 18th place finish.