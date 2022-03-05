Corning’s Ryan McNutt swims to state title in 100 freestyle

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning swimmer Ryan McNutt won a state title for the Hawks on Saturday.

(Video courtesy: @NYSPHSAA)

(Photo courtesy: @CorningHawks)

The senior standout swimmer won a state title for the Hawks in the 100 freestyle at Ithaca College. McNutt finished his High School career with a winning time of 45.58. McNutt also finished in fourth place in the 200 freestyle.

Waverly’s Jerrell Sackett finished in third place for the Wolverines in the 50 freestyle and Horseheads’ Cullin Cole finished in fourth in the 50 free. Waverly’s 200 free relay team of Jerrell Sackett, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Oscar Williams finished in second place.