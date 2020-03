CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning senior wrestler Drew Witham has earned a big award.

Witham has been named the Section IV Division I wrestler of the year. Drew had a big senior season for the Hawks. Witham went 39-4 during the regular season and finished his season with a third place finish at states in Albany at 132 pounds.

Witham finished his high school wrestling career at Corning with a record of 130-13 with 70 wins by pinfall.