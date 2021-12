ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – An NTL basketball player had a huge game for his team on Thursday.

McGuire Painter had a huge performance for Cowanesque Valley in the consolation game of the Addison Holiday Tournament. Painter poured in 59 points for the Indians in a 94-68 win against Odessa-Montour. McGuire made 21 field goals and went 13-for-15 from the free-throw line for the Indians.

Cowanesque Valley returns to action on Tuesday when they host Wyalusing at 5:30 p.m.