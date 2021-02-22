Cowanesque Valley’s McGuire Painter wins Athlete of the Week

WESTFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – This week’s Athlete of the Week set a new career-high.

Cowanesque Valley basketball player McGuire Painter is the Simmons-Rockwell Nissan 18 Sports Athlete of the Week. Painter had a huge game for the Indians scoring a career-high 36 points in a 75-40 win against Williamson. Painter is averaging 13.1 points a game this season for Cowanesque Valley.

Painter received 63 percent of the total votes.

If you would like to nominate a student-athlete for Athlete of the Week email us at sports@wetmtv.com.