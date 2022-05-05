SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Grant Crossley reached a huge milestone at Elmira Notre Dame on Thursday.

The senior goalie made 17 saves in a 14-5 loss at home to Maine-Endwell. Crossley reached 1,000 career saves for the Crusaders in the third quarter. Crossley needed 16 saves to reach the milestone. Grant has a chance this season to crack the top ten in all-time saves in New York State.

Gabriel Thompson scored a game-high six goals for Maine-Endwell. Shane Maloney had a team-high three goals for the Crusaders.