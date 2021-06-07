Crusaders advance to sectional semifinals

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame softball team began play in sectionals with a win at home on Monday.

The third-seeded IAC champs defeated sixth-seeded Union Springs 9-2 in the Section IV Class C quarterfinals. Madison Gleason hit a grounder to third base in the second inning and two runners would come into score on an error to put the Crusaders in front 4-0. Izzy Griffin hit an RBI single in the third inning to give Notre Dame a 7-0 lead and Lawson Bigelow added an RBI double for the Crusaders in the fourth inning to make it a 9-0 game.

Elmira Notre Dame will host seventh-seeded Tioga in the semifinals on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. in a rematch of last Saturday’s IAC Championship game that was won by the Crusaders 6-1.

More High School scores from Monday are listed below.

Baseball

Riverside 7, Sayre 1 – PIAA Class AA first round

Softball

(7) Tioga 15, (2) Lansing 2 – Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(1) Deposit/Hancock 14 – (8) Thomas A. Edison 3 – Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(4) Greene 10, (5) Spencer-Van Etten 0 – Section IV Class C quarterfinals

(2) Windsor 4, (7) Waverly 0 – Section IV Class B quarterfinals