Crusaders deny Hawks spot in sectionals

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls basketball team denied Corning a spot in sectionals with a 71-61 win on the road against the Hawks on Monday.

The Crusaders led 51-35 after the third quarter. The Hawks rallied in the fourth and cut the lead to six on a three-pointer by Samantha Lee. Notre Dame would hang on for the win to finish the season at 10-6. Maddy Watts made seven 3-pointers and poured in a game-high 35 points for the Crusaders. Lee and Alyssa Dobson each scored 17 points for the Hawks. The season ends for Corning who would have clinched a spot in the Section IV Class AA playoffs with a win.

Elmira Notre Dame will be the six seed in the Section IV Class C playoffs.