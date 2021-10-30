Crusaders edge Lansing on late goal to win Section IV Class C title

ONEONTA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team brought home a sectional title on Saturday.

The Top-seeded Crusaders edged second-seeded Lansing 1-0 to win a Section IV Class C title. A late goal would be the difference in the hard fought contest in Oneonta. Ava Mustico scored the game-winning goal for the Crusaders with less than five minutes to go in regulation. Elmira Notre Dame is ranked eighth in the state in Class C and will now head to the state tournament.

High School soccer scores from Saturday are listed below.

Girls soccer

Section IV Class C finals

(1) Elmira Notre Dame 1, (2) Lansing 0

Boys soccer

Section V Class B1 finals

(1) Hornell 2, (3) Pal-Mac 0

Section V Class B2 finals

(1) Haverling 9, (6) Wayland-Cohcoton 2

(Photo courtesy: Elmira Notre Dame High School)